24 September 2024

Understanding Pharmacy Benefit Managers: The PBM Landscape Explained (Podcast)

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
In this episode of Wiley's Health Care Contracting Chronicles, hosts Jordan Ross and Brooke DeLoach introduce the complex world of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and their pivotal role in the healthcare industry. They explore the functions of PBMs as intermediaries between insurers, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies, detailing their responsibilities in managing drug benefits and negotiating prices. The discussion also addresses the growing concerns around transparency and regulatory oversight, highlighting recent legislative efforts aimed at reforming PBM practices. Tune in to gain foundational insights into the PBM landscape and what it means for healthcare contracting in the future.

Wiley Podcast · Understanding Pharmacy Benefit Managers: The PBM Landscape Explained

