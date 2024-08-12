Good News About Resilience

A scoping review of 27 studies highlighted that Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can lead to negative outcomes in cognitive, mental, physical, and social aspects for older adults. The included studies, involving more than 30,000 total participants, found significant correlation between ACEs and negative outcomes. The review didn't necessary find causation, and noted that many factors affected the adults' functioning.

The strongest offsetting factor was resilience factors, such as family support, social engagement, and problem-focused coping strategies. This study is in line with previous research about resilience. It reinforces the proposition that youth organizations can help trauma survivors develop resilience and overcome the effects of ACEs by encouraging resilience factors. Youth organizations can provide strong adult role models, social engagement, peer support, and help with problem-solving skills. Trauma does not have to define the lives of children with ACEs; youth-serving organizations can help them work through their trauma responses.