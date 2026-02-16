Osha Online Reporting Due By March 1st

The March 1st deadline for OSHA online reporting is approaching. Many employers are required to submit workplace injury and illness information electronically. Now is a great time to confirm whether your business needs to report.

Which Employers Are Required to Report?

You are required to complete OSHA online reporting if any of the following apply:

1. Establishments with 250 or More Employees

Establishments that had 250 or more employees at any time during the previous calendar year and are required to keep OSHA injury and illness records must submit their information electronically.

2. Establishments with at least 20 to 249 Employees in Designated Industries

Establishments with at least 20 employees at any time during the previous calendar year must report if they operate in industries that OSHA has identified as having higher rates of occupational injuries and illnesses. These industries include, but are not limited to:

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare and social assistance

Warehousing and transportation

Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting

Something important to note—part time employees and seasonal employees are considered a whole employee and taken into consideration when reviewing your company's records to determine whether at least 20 employees worked at the facility/establishment at some point in the previous calendar year.

3. Required Form Submission

Covered employers must electronically submit OSHA Form 300A (Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses), and Illness Incident Reports through the ITA by March 1.

Important Reminders

Reporting must be completed online ; paper submissions are not accepted.

; paper submissions are not accepted. The ITA system is available 24/7.

Employers should submit early to avoid technical issues or delays.

Failure to comply with OSHA reporting requirements may result in citations or penalties.

Employers who are unsure whether they are required to report should review OSHA's recordkeeping requirements and consult with Seyfarth's workplace safety attorneys.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.