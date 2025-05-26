ARTICLE
26 May 2025

OSHA Again Targeting High Injury Sites

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

United States Employment and HR
Jane Heidingsfelder

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently announced it has updated the inspection program that directs agency enforcement resources to establishments with the highest rates of injuries and illnesses. This update replaces the previous SST program directive issued on February 7, 2023.

OSHA will be re focusing its efforts on sites with:

  • High injury and illness rates from 2023 data,
  • Upwardly trending injury and illness rates based on 2021-2023 data at or above twice the 2022 private sector average,
  • Injury and illness rates markedly below industry averages, and
  • Failure to submit an OSHA Form 300A in 2023.

This is a reminder to make sure you electronically submit your OSHA 300A and get your house in order to prepare for potential OSHA inspections.

Authors
Jane Heidingsfelder
