5 May 2025

The New York Retail Worker Safety Act: Key Insights For Employers (Podcast)

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
United States New York Employment and HR
Stefan Borovina and Karen Tynan
In this podcast, Karen Tynan (shareholder, Sacramento) sits down with Stefan Borovina (of counsel, New York) to discuss the New York Retail Worker Safety Act and provide essential information for New York retail employers. Stefan and Karen, who is a co-chair of the Workplace Violence Prevention Practice Group, discuss how to determine which businesses are subject to the act, the act's procedural history, key amendments, and compliance requirements. The speakers also take a deep dive into the act's training and notice provisions, which take effect on June 2, 2025.

Stefan Borovina
Karen Tynan
