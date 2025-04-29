Reinstating Common Sense School Discipline Policies (Trump EO Tracker)

The Order states that the Federal Government will no longer tolerate known risks to children's safety and well-being in the classroom...

The Order states that the Federal Government will no longer tolerate known risks to children's safety and well-being in the classroom that result from the application of school discipline based on discriminatory and unlawful "equity" ideology. Requires the Secretary of Education, in consultation with the Attorney General, to implement new guidance to local educational agencies and State educational agencies regarding school discipline and an obligation not to engage in racial discrimination under Title VI in all contexts, including school discipline. Directs the Secretary of Defense to issue a revised school discipline code to protect and enhance the education of the children of America's military-service families.

Trump Executive Order - Reinstating Common Sense School Discipline Policies

