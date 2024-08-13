Jacqueline Harding ((Partner-Los Angeles) and Ani Khachatryan (Associate-Los Angeles) coauthored the article "California's SB 553 is the One to Watch as States Launch Workplace Violence Prevention Plans," published in the August 5, 2024, edition of the Daily Journal.

More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global. The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Jacqueline Harding ((Partner-Los Angeles) and Ani Khachatryan (Associate-Los Angeles) coauthored the article "California's SB 553 is the One to Watch as States Launch Workplace Violence Prevention Plans," published in the August 5, 2024, edition of the Daily Journal. Jackie and Ani present guidance provided by California's Division of Occupational Safety on employer compliance with Senate Bill 553 (SB 553), enacted July 1, 2024, which requires nearly every California employer to implement a comprehensive Workplace Violence Prevention Plan (WVPP). Noting that "employees should be involved in the development and implementation of the plan," the article covers key features of a WVPP regarding employer obligations and mandated procedures, such as maintaining detailed records of incidents, identifying and assessing potential threats of violence, tailoring the WVPP to an organization's risks and vulnerabilities, and providing employees with training on the company's plan. "While California is the first state to enact such a broad workplace violence prevention law, other states are considering similar legislation."

Read the Article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.