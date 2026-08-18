Weekly Sanctions Update: August 17, 2026

The Trump administration intensifies its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran with new economic measures targeting financial systems and oil sectors, while questions emerge about the 17-month pause in Russia...

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US Developments

OFAC Reaches Settlement Agreement with Wisconsin Manufacturer for Exports to Iran by Its Italian Subsidiary

On August 12, 2026, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) announced a $60,764 settlement with Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Inc. (“Rice Lake”), a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of weighing equipment, in which Rice Lake agreed to settle its and its Italian subsidiary’s potential civil liability for eight apparent violations of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations § 560.215(a). According to OFAC, Rice Lake’s Italian subsidiary, Dini Argeo S.r.l. (“Dini Argeo”), exported goods to Iran through a distributor in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) while knowing that the goods were ultimately destined for Iran. OFAC does not allege that Rice Lake knew of the exports, but rather that it failed to take sufficient steps to ensure Dini Argeo understood and complied with the prohibitions of US sanctions on Iran. The amount of the settlement agreement reflects OFAC’s determination that the apparent violations were voluntarily self-disclosed and non-egregious.

The settlement agreement highlights the potential sanctions liability US companies with global operations face for the activities of their subsidiaries or affiliates. OFAC has consistently communicated that US parent companies bear some responsibility for the sanctions compliance of their non-US subsidiaries. The Iran sanctions regime in particular extends primary sanctions prohibitions to non-US entities owned by US persons. Notably, Dini Argeo’s alleged conduct also took place while the EU’s blocking statute restricted EU companies from complying with certain US sanctions against Iran that were previously suspended or waived pursuant to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which underscores the compliance challenges faced by foreign subsidiaries of US companies operating under potentially conflicting legal regimes.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Further Escalation of Pressure on Iran

On August 13, 2026, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the Trump administration will introduce additional measures against Iran next week as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign, with the goal of further isolating Iran economically. Bessent said the administration’s “Economic Fury” strategy has targeted Iran’s financial system, oil sector, sanctions-evasion networks, weapons procurement activities, and cryptocurrency holdings, disrupting significant revenue streams for Iran and its proxies. He also indicated that new economic measures will be paired with continued restrictions on Iranian maritime trade and port access.

The anticipated measures follow a renewed sanctions and enforcement campaign launched in July 2026 after President Trump resumed military operations against Iran and reinstated a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Recent actions included OFAC’s July 14 designations targeting an alleged oil-shipping network of Iranian businessman Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani and July 15 sanctions against seven individuals and entities allegedly involved in weapons procurement activities on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Senate Democrats Ask Why Administration Hasn’t Resumed Russia Sanctions Updates

On August 12, 2026, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary Bessent demanding an explanation for the Trump administration’s 17-month pause in issuing regular Russia-related sanctions, despite administration officials acknowledging that peace talks with Moscow have stalled. In the letter, the Senators argue that the lack of routine sanctions and counter-evasion measures has weakened US leverage and may have allowed more than 1,000 companies, individuals, and vessels supporting Russia’s military-industrial base to operate without US sanctions.

This letter comes after Members of the House introduced the Senate-passed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which grants the President waiver authority in relation to certain Russia-related sanctions and authorizes the President to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on the largest purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as countries facilitating Russian oil sanctions evasion.

UK Developments

OFSI Amends and Extends Lukoil International and Lukoil Bulgaria General Licences

OFSI has amended General Licence INT/2025/8031092 (Continuation of Business of Lukoil International Entities) (the “Lukoil International Licence”) and General Licence INT/2025/7895596 (Continuation of Business of Lukoil Bulgaria Entities) (the “Lukoil Bulgaria Licence”) (together, the “GLs”). The GLs were originally introduced to permit the continuation of certain business operations involving Lukoil International GmbH and its subsidiaries, and specified Bulgarian subsidiaries of PJSC Lukoil, respectively, notwithstanding applicable Russia asset-freeze restrictions. Permitted activities include certain payments under existing or new obligations or contracts and the provision and receipt of economic resources. The amended GLs introduce a new one-off notification requirement: entities relying on either licence must notify OFSI and provide current contact details within 14 days of first use where this occurs on or after August 12, 2026, while existing users must notify OFSI within 14 days of that date. Further notification is required if contact details subsequently change, and OFSI makes clear that notification does not constitute confirmation that the relevant activity is permitted. The Lukoil International licence has also been extended until February 26, 2027, while the amended Lukoil Bulgaria licence currently expires on October 29, 2026.

Asia-Pacific Developments

Japan weighs sanctions after Putin’s first visit to disputed Kuril Islands

On August 14, 2026, a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official stated that Japan may impose additional measures on Russia, potentially including new sanctions. The statement followed President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the island chain off Hokkaido, which prompted strong protests from Tokyo. The visit has further intensified tensions over the long-standing territorial dispute between Japan and Russia regarding the islands, preventing the two countries from concluding a peace treaty after World War II.

Chinese Spokesperson Says Expanded US Sanctions Against Russia Could Harm US Interests

On August 11, 2026, Liu Chang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, criticized proposed new US sanctions on Russia, arguing that the measures and broader pressure tactics will ultimately backfire on the US rather than achieve their intended goals. The comments came after the US Senate approved a sanctions bill targeting Russia, which includes restrictions on major Russian banks, a ban on new US investment in Russia, limits on purchases of Russian sovereign debt, and potential tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods.

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