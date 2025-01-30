ARTICLE
30 January 2025

New Year, New FTC Chair & State AG Priorities

Pennsylvania AG Dave Sunday was sworn in January 22, 2025.
  • FTC Commissioner Andrew N. Ferguson was appointed Chairman on January 20, 2025.
  • Nebraska AG Mike Hilgers announced legislative priorities for 2025, including bills to stop the influx of certain synthetic cannabinoid products being sold as hemp, and to create a pilot program to add mental health beds to temporarily house individuals who have entered into emergency protective custody.

