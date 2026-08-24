SBA Proposes Sweeping Expansion Of Small-business Eligibility: What Private Equity Sponsors Need To Know

The US Small Business Administration has proposed a dramatic expansion of its size-standards framework that could increase the number of businesses classified as small by approximately 114,541 firms. The proposal would consolidate 978 individual size standards into 338 broader industry classifications, with some sectors seeing thresholds increase from $20-50 million to $200-500+ million in revenue.

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Overview

On August 20, 2026, the US Small Business Administration (SBA) published a proposed overhaul of its size-standards framework. If adopted, the proposal would dramatically expand the number of companies eligible for federal small-business programs and could materially affect investment valuations, acquisition strategies, and exit opportunities across the federal contracting landscape.

Overall, SBA estimates that the proposal would increase the number of businesses classified as small by approximately 114,541 firms. SBA further estimates that 37,002 firms already participating in the federal marketplace, representing more than $71 billion in fiscal year 2025 federal contract obligations, would qualify as small businesses under the proposed standards.

For private equity sponsors, the proposal could have significant implications for portfolio company growth strategies, acquisition opportunities, and small-business eligibility.

Recommendation

Private equity sponsors should consider:

Identifying portfolio companies that currently exceed applicable size standards but could qualify as small under the proposal.

Evaluating whether any portfolio companies that previously “graduated” from small-business status may regain eligibility.

Reviewing whether affiliation issues would continue to prevent qualification notwithstanding the larger size standards.

Identifying portfolio companies that may face increased competition for future set-aside opportunities.

Assessing whether small-business eligibility assumptions should be revised in current acquisition models, pipeline projections, and valuation analyses.

Evaluating whether future growth strategies could be pursued without jeopardizing small-business status.

In depth

Why this matters

The SBA’s revised methodology seeks to address the challenge faced by successful small businesses whose growth leads to a loss of small-business status and access to set-aside contracting opportunities. SBA states in its proposal that, for the first time, the proposed framework “adjusts for productivity growth, developing a size standard that does not unfairly punish small businesses for growing productivity and efficiency.”

The SBA’s proposal would:

Increase size standards across hundreds of industries.

Consolidate the current framework, from 978 individual size standards to 338 broader industry classifications.

Convert many receipt-based standards to employee-based standards.

Introduce productivity-growth adjustments in addition to inflation adjustments.

In many sectors, the proposal does far more than adjust for inflation. Several industries would move from size standards in the $20 to $50 million revenue range to standards in the $200 to $500+ million range, substantially expanding the universe of firms eligible for SBA programs.

The proposal also adopts a new methodology under which SBA would adjust receipt-based size standards for both inflation and productivity growth. According to SBA, the productivity adjustment is intended to account for technological improvements and increased worker efficiency that allow businesses to generate higher revenues over time, which may result in larger future size-standard adjustments than under the current framework.

Important limitation: Even if a portfolio company falls below the proposed size standard, SBA affiliation rules may still prevent qualification as a small business. Sponsors should therefore evaluate size standards as well as affiliation considerations when assessing the proposal’s impact on their portfolio.

Most-impacted sectors

The charts below show the impact of the proposed change on three key sectors: technology and IT services; engineering and consulting; and healthcare. The charts list the current size standard by NAICS code, the proposed new size standard, and SBA’s estimate of the increase in the number of businesses that would qualify as small under the proposed standards. In several sectors, the proposed size standard is more than 10 times the current threshold.

Technology and IT services

The proposal would consolidate multiple existing IT services categories into the broader computer systems design and related services industry group (NAICS 5415), resulting in one of the most significant increases proposed across any services sector.

Category Current standard Proposed standard SBA estimated impact Custom computer programming (541511) $34M receipts $531M receipts 1,343 newly eligible entities Computer systems design (541512) $34M receipts $531M receipts 856 newly eligible entities Other computer-related services (541519) $34M receipts $531M receipts 203 newly eligible entities

Engineering and consulting

Category Current standard Proposed standard SBA estimated impact Engineering services (541330) $25.5M receipts $252M receipts 1,469 newly eligible entities Administrative management and general management consulting services (541611) $24.5M receipts $295M receipts 1,008 newly eligible entities

Healthcare

Category Current standard Proposed standard SBA estimated impact Offices of physicians (except mental health specialists) (621111) $16M receipts $101M receipts 3,457 newly eligible entities Offices of physicians, mental health specialists (621112) $13.5M receipts $101M receipts 112 newly eligible entities Outpatient mental health & substance abuse centers (621420) $19M receipts $170M receipts 661 newly eligible entities Freestanding ambulatory surgical & emergency centers (621493) $19M receipts $170M receipts 360 newly eligible entities Medical laboratories (621511) $41.5M receipts $140M receipts 130 newly eligible entities Home health care services (621610) $19M receipts $78M receipts 599 newly eligible entities Residential mental health & substance abuse facilities (623220) $19M receipts $481M receipts 595 newly eligible entities Continuing care retirement communities (623311) $34M receipts $108M receipts 258 newly eligible entities Assisted living facilities for the elderly (623312) $23.5M receipts $108M receipts 302 newly eligible entities

Potential implications for private equity sponsors

Expanded universe of qualifying portfolio companies

Some acquisition targets that currently exceed SBA size standards may become newly eligible for federal small-business programs. Sponsors should evaluate whether portfolio companies that previously exceeded applicable size standards may now qualify as small under the proposed framework, subject to SBA affiliation rules.

While the proposal creates opportunities for many mid-sized contractors, existing small businesses will face greater competition for set-aside opportunities. SBA estimates that approximately 114,541 additional businesses would qualify as small under the proposal, including approximately 37,000 current federal Government contractors. Existing small businesses may therefore face competition from larger and more experienced companies that previously exceeded SBA size limits.

Longer runways for small businesses

Sponsors investing in Government contractors frequently encounter a tradeoff between growth and maintaining small-business eligibility. By materially increasing size standards, the proposal could allow businesses to grow substantially before exceeding applicable size thresholds.

Affiliation rules still matter

Importantly, the proposal does not modify SBA affiliation rules. For many private equity-backed businesses, affiliation rather than the applicable size standard may remain the principal obstacle to qualifying as small.

What comes next?

The proposal is subject to a 30-day public comment process and may be modified before SBA issues a final rule. SBA could also elect not to finalize the proposal in its current form.

We will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as the rulemaking process progresses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.