All Systems Go: FAA Proposes To Waive 13 Federal Laws For Commercial Space Licensing

The FAA has proposed a sweeping regulatory change that would waive compliance with NEPA and twelve other federal environmental and historic preservation statutes in the commercial space licensing process.

Adams & Reese professionals are known as practical and personal advisors and advocates who tailor their approach and counsel to the specific needs of each situation and client. Many on our team have years of on-the-job experience within the industries that we serve as executives, professionals, and in-house counsel. Taking a hands-on, personal approach to every issue, challenge and opportunity our clients face, Adams & Reese lawyers and advisors are skilled and ready to help clients achieve their goals and make their lives easier.

At Adams & Reese, we take things personally. Our people are connected – to each other, to our clients, our families, and our communities. Our industry-focused practice groups of attorneys and advisors are strategically organized throughout the southern U.S. and Washington, DC.

Article Insights

Courtney W. Freeman’s articles from Adams and Reese are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Adams and Reese are most popular: within Consumer Protection, Real Estate and Construction and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

Commercial space licensing application processes are notorious for a paper trail that can rival the rocket itself in complexity, between NEPA analyses and consultations under half a dozen wildlife and historic preservation statutes – not to mention the actual technical standards necessary to meet all the safety-related regulatory requirements. On July 30, 2026, the FAA signaled that it is hoping to simplify matters for itself and the industry. In a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) published in the Federal Register, the agency proposed to invoke the Secretary of Transportation's waiver authority under 51 U.S.C. § 50905(b)(2)(C) to strip 13 federal statutes out of the commercial space licensing process entirely.1

Background

The proposal traces directly to Executive Order 14335, which directs the government to facilitate efficient launches, reentries, and missions in space in order to sustain economic growth, national security, and American leadership in the commercial space sector. FAA frames the underlying problem in stark terms: the statute already gives the Secretary of Transportation authority to declare, by regulation, that a requirement of federal law is not necessary to protect public health and safety, safety of property, national security, or foreign policy interests of the United States in the licensing and permitting context, and the agency has decided it is time to use it.

FAA grounds its authority in the Commercial Space Launch Act of 1984, as amended and codified at 51 U.S.C. Chapter 509, which directs the Secretary to encourage, facilitate, and promote commercial space launches and reentries by the private sector. Because that waiver authority applies broadly to “a license or permit,” FAA reads it as extending across all four of its commercial space authorization regimes: launch site operator licenses, reentry site operator licenses, experimental permits, and launch and reentry vehicle licenses.2 The preamble even draws an analogy to the Supreme Court's recent call for a “course correction” in judicial review of NEPA, arguing that DOT and FAA have identified their own need for a course correction in how NEPA and related environmental statutes get applied to commercial space licensing.)

What's Actually Being Waived

To implement the waiver, FAA proposes a new section — 14 CFR § 400.3, titled “General Waiver” — that would apply across Parts 420 (launch site licenses), 433 (reentry site licenses), 437 (experimental permits), and 450 (launch and reentry license requirements). Proposed § 400.3(b) would identify the specific laws whose requirements would no longer apply to these licenses and permits, with the waiver also reaching related actions outside of Title 14 of the CFR.

The headline item is NEPA itself, 42 U.S.C. § 4321 et seq., which currently requires FAA to comply with environmental review procedures before issuing a launch site, reentry site, experimental permit, or launch/reentry license. But NEPA is only one of thirteen laws that could be waived. The agency indicates the other twelve fall into the same broad category of environmental, historic, and natural resource protection statutes that FAA has concluded “may not be necessary in some or all licensing circumstances to protect public health and safety, safety of property, national security, or foreign policy interests of the United States.”4

Each of the four affected parts gets a conforming amendment, which makes clear that FAA's obligation to comply with NEPA and other environmental laws before issuing a license or permit now runs “[e]xcept as provided in § 400.3 of this chapter.”5

FAA Wants to Hear About What It Missed

The FAA agency explicitly invites comment on other requirements it did not include but that commenters believe are similarly unnecessary — floating the Ocean Dumping Act, 33 U.S.C. § 1401 et seq., as one example of a statute that could be added to the waiver. FAA is also asking pointed questions designed to build the administrative record for a broad waiver, including:

How have the 13 identified laws actually applied, in the launch and reentry site context, to reduce a legally cognizable environmental harm? FAA is asking commenters to bring quantifiable, technical data as opposed to mere anecdotes.

Would exempting launch and reentry site development from these laws fulfill Congress's mandate to “simplify and expedit[e] the issuance and transfer of commercial licenses,” and if so, how?

Would it likewise fulfill Congress's mandate to “facilitate the strengthening and expansion of the United States space transportation infrastructure,” and if so, how?

On the regulatory-impact side, FAA expects that streamlining will “significantly reduce the time required to obtain commercial space licenses and permits.” And in something of a bureaucratic irony, FAA has already concluded, under NEPA itself, that the rule proposing to waive NEPA does not require a detailed environmental analysis, because it qualifies for a categorical exclusion under FAA Order 1050.1G and does not involve extraordinary circumstances.

Why It Matters

For launch and reentry site developers, this is potentially the single biggest procedural change to hit the licensing process in years. Environmental review has long been one of the most time- and resource-intensive components of a commercial space license or permit application, and a waiver of this scope would remove that layer for the license itself, though project sponsors should note the waiver runs to the license or permit requirement, not necessarily to every other federal, state, or local approval a launch or reentry site may still need.

Comments on the NPRM are due August 31, 2026. Given the scope of what's proposed, and the pointed, data-driven questions FAA is asking, this is a rulemaking where the record commenters build now could shape not just whether the waiver survives legal challenge, but how far FAA is willing to go in expanding the list of waived statutes before the rule is finalized. Companies with launch or reentry site licenses, permits, or applications in the pipeline should be carefully considering what that record will look like.

Footnotes

1 Waiver of Specified Statutory Requirements for Commercial Space Launch and Reentry Actions Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, 91 FR 47997, July 30, 2026, available at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/07/30/2026-15415/waiver-of-specified-statutory-requirements-for-commercial-space-launch-and-reentry-actions.

2 Id.

3 Id. at 47998.

4 Id.

5 Proposed § 420.15.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.