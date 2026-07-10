Bid Protest Pleading Primer: Raising The Bar At GAO And COFC (Podcast)

Wiley's Government Contracts podcast explores critical legal and regulatory issues facing federal contractors, from bid protests and cybersecurity compliance to strategic teaming arrangements and post-employment ethics. Industry experts discuss emerging trends in procurement, artificial intelligence governance, and navigating complex government oversight requirements.

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In this episode, hosts Scott Felder and Brian Walsh talk with Wiley partner Cara Sizemore about the pleading requirements bid protesters face at both the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims (COFC). They discuss GAO’s post-Warfighter emphasis on “credible allegations supported by evidence,” the practical challenges contractors face when developing protest grounds, and recent court decisions underscoring the importance of thoroughly pleading injunctive relief factors. They also share practical guidance for avoiding common pleading mistakes and positioning protests to survive early dismissal and proceed to a decision on the merits.

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