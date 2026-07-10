Bid Protest Pleading Primer: Raising The Bar At GAO And COFC (Podcast)

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In this episode, hosts Scott Felder and Brian Walsh talk with Wiley partner Cara Sizemore about the pleading requirements bid protesters face at both the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims (COFC). They discuss GAO’s post-Warfighter emphasis on “credible allegations supported by evidence,” the practical challenges contractors face when developing protest grounds, and recent court decisions underscoring the importance of thoroughly pleading injunctive relief factors. They also share practical guidance for avoiding common pleading mistakes and positioning protests to survive early dismissal and proceed to a decision on the merits.
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