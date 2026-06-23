Timing Is Everything: GAO Dismisses Three Protests Filed Before The Solicitation Deadline But After GAO’s Daily Cutoff Time

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 Timely filed pre-award protests must be filed with GAO by 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) when the proposal submission deadline occurs later in the evening, or by the previous business day at 5:30 p.m. ET when the proposal deadline occurs on a weekend or federal holiday.

Key takeaway #2 Creative legal arguments to circumvent GAO’s strict timeliness rules are often unsuccessful.

Key takeaway #3 GAO will dismiss a protest filed even mere seconds after the protest deadline. Contractors should consult legal counsel if they have any uncertainty as to their protest and debriefing deadlines to preserve their rights to protest.

A recent U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) decision dismissing three pre-award protests as untimely highlights an important procedural trap for would-be protesters. In Oready, LLC, GAO dismissed three protests filed one business day too late, even though they were submitted prior to the solicitation closing date and time.

Oready, LLC, filed three protests challenging the terms of three solicitations, claiming that each solicitation included terms that improperly limited competition. As we recently discussed here, GAO’s bid protest regulations contain strict timeliness rules. For challenges to the terms of a solicitation, the protest must be filed before the closing date and time for submission of proposals or quotes. Missing the applicable deadline — even by a matter of seconds — will result in dismissal of the protest, regardless of its underlying merits.

The closing date and time for each of the solicitations was May 15, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) (7:00 p.m. ET). Oready submitted its protests at 6:14 p.m. ET, 6:17 p.m. ET, and 6:23 p.m. ET — all prior to the 7:00 p.m. ET closing time. Nevertheless, the protests were untimely.

The reason lies in a separate and distinct filing rule embedded in GAO’s bid protest regulations. Under 4 C.F.R. § 21.0(g), a document is filed on a particular day only when it is received in GAO’s Electronic Protest Docketing System (EPDS) by 5:30 p.m. ET. Because all three of Oready’s protests were submitted after 5:30 p.m. ET (even though they were submitted before the solicitation’s 7:00 p.m. ET closing), GAO considered each protest to be filed when GAO reopened on the next business day, May 18 — well after the solicitation’s closing date and time.

After realizing its predicament, Oready advanced a creative argument in an attempt to rescue its protests, asserting that by sending a copy of each protest to the contracting officer at the time of submission to GAO (before the 5:00 p.m. MDT solicitation closing time), it had, in effect, filed a timely agency-level protest of each solicitation. As a result, Oready argued the GAO filings on May 18 were timely because they followed a timely agency-level protest. GAO was unpersuaded. The record established that each email to the contracting officer expressly stated that it was providing “a copy of the protest filed with GAO,” and the attached protest document was addressed to GAO, invoked GAO’s bid protest regulations, and requested relief from GAO — not from the agency. None of the protests were addressed to any official at the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) or the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE), and none requested a ruling from the agency. GAO concluded that the emailed copies to the contracting officer could not be construed as agency-level protests, and all three protests were dismissed as untimely.

The Oready decision highlights an important timeliness trap for pre-award protests. While companies frequently focus on the requirement to file a protest by the solicitation closing date and time, they must also be aware of GAO’s daily filing cutoff time of 5:30 p.m. ET. The rule was originally developed when filings were accomplished in person, but it has continued to apply even though GAO’s EPDS is now capable of accepting filings at any time of day. This antiquated rule creates a counterintuitive situation in which protesters must track two different cutoff dates — the closing date/time and the GAO filing cutoff time — to ensure that the filing meets both timeliness standards. Where a solicitation closes after 5:30 p.m. ET, on a weekend, or on a federal holiday, companies must file in advance of the closing to ensure their submissions are considered “filed” at GAO under 4 C.F.R. § 21.0(g).