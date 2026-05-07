Presidential Permit: Authorizing Bridger Pipeline Expansion LLC To Construct, Connect, Operate, And Maintain Pipeline Facilities At The International Boundary At Phillips County, Montana, Between The United States And Canada
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Grants Bridger Pipeline Expansion LLC a Presidential permit to construct and operate a cross-border oil pipeline in Montana, subject to federal oversight, compliance with all applicable laws, and conditions on modification...
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Grants Bridger Pipeline Expansion LLC a Presidential permit to construct and operate a cross-border oil pipeline in Montana, subject to federal oversight, compliance with all applicable laws, and conditions on modification, inspection, reporting, and potential government control or removal.