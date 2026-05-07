Presidential Permit: Authorizing Bridger Pipeline Expansion LLC To Construct, Connect, Operate, And Maintain Pipeline Facilities At The International Boundary At Phillips County, Montana, Between The United States And Canada

FAR Council Begins Rapid Implementation Of New Contractor DEI Restrictions To New And Existing Contracts

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Grants Bridger Pipeline Expansion LLC a Presidential permit to construct and operate a cross-border oil pipeline in Montana, subject to federal oversight, compliance with all applicable laws, and conditions on modification, inspection, reporting, and potential government control or removal.

Grants Bridger Pipeline Expansion LLC a Presidential permit to construct and operate a cross-border oil pipeline in Montana, subject to federal oversight, compliance with all applicable laws, and conditions on modification...

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

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