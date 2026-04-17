NALC And NASDA Foundation Will Hold Agricultural And Food Law Policy Briefing On May 6, 2026

On May 6, 2026, the National Agricultural Law Center (NALC) and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Foundation will host a half-day program featuring the latest updates in agricultural and food law policy from experts across the country in Washington, D.C. The agenda includes:
- “Four Corners” Congressional Update: Ag Trade, E-15, MAHA, Farm Bill, and Related Issues:
- Fitzhugh Elder IV, Staff Director, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry;
- Mikayla Bodey, Policy Director, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry;
- Brian Sowyrda, Staff Director, House Committee on Agriculture; and
- Parish Braden, Staff Director, House Committee on Agriculture.
- Fitzhugh Elder IV, Staff Director, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry;
- Keynote Address — Litigation, Regulation, Adjudication: Perspectives on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Trade, and Related Issues:
- State of Play on The Hill: View from the Trenches:
- Moderator: Harrison M. Pittman, Director, NALC;
- Tara Smith, Executive Vice President, Torrey Advisory Group;
- Morgan Ulmer, Principal, Cornerstone Government Affairs;
- Ken Barbic, Principal/Chair of Food & Agriculture Group, Invariant; and
- Jessica Schulken, Chief Advocacy and External Affairs Officer, The Russell Group.
- Moderator: Harrison M. Pittman, Director, NALC;
- Ag Industry Litigation and Regulation Update:
A reception will follow until 6:30 p.m. (EDT). Continuing legal education (CLE) credit is available. Registration is open.
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