NALC And NASDA Foundation Will Hold Agricultural And Food Law Policy Briefing On May 6, 2026

The National Agricultural Law Center and NASDA Foundation bring together leading congressional staff, policy experts, and industry advocates to discuss critical developments in agricultural trade policy, farm legislation, and regulatory challenges facing the sector. Attendees will gain insider perspectives on current legislative priorities including E-15, MAHA initiatives, and the Farm Bill, while exploring the intersection of litigation, regulation, and USDA policy implementation. This half-day program off

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On May 6, 2026, the National Agricultural Law Center (NALC) and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Foundation will host a half-day program featuring the latest updates in agricultural and food law policy from experts across the country in Washington, D.C. The agenda includes:

“Four Corners” Congressional Update: Ag Trade, E-15, MAHA, Farm Bill, and Related Issues:



Fitzhugh Elder IV, Staff Director, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry;



Mikayla Bodey, Policy Director, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry;



Brian Sowyrda, Staff Director, House Committee on Agriculture; and



Parish Braden, Staff Director, House Committee on Agriculture.



Keynote Address — Litigation, Regulation, Adjudication: Perspectives on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Trade, and Related Issues:





State of Play on The Hill: View from the Trenches:



Moderator: Harrison M. Pittman, Director, NALC;



Tara Smith, Executive Vice President, Torrey Advisory Group;



Morgan Ulmer, Principal, Cornerstone Government Affairs;



Ken Barbic, Principal/Chair of Food & Agriculture Group, Invariant; and



Jessica Schulken, Chief Advocacy and External Affairs Officer, The Russell Group.



Ag Industry Litigation and Regulation Update:





A reception will follow until 6:30 p.m. (EDT). Continuing legal education (CLE) credit is available. Registration is open.

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