All Things Protest: Challenging Agency Evaluations Of Proposals (Podcast)

Christian Curran’s articles from Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
- in United States
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Crowell & Moring’s “All Things Protest” podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Crowell's Christian Curran, Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan discuss challenges contractors face when protesting agency evaluations of proposals, along with tips for identifying viable protest arguments.
Click below to listen or access from one of these links:
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