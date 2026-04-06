Ensuring Citizenship Verification And Integrity In Federal Elections (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) to compile and share state-specific citizenship lists with election officials, requires the Department of Justice (DOJ)...

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Directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) to compile and share state-specific citizenship lists with election officials, requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prioritize investigations and prosecutions related to election fraud, and instructs the United States Postal Service (USPS) to initiate rulemaking establishing new standards for mail-in and absentee ballots, including tracking and verification measures. Prioritizes federal enforcement actions against election-related fraud and noncompliance, including potential prosecution and withholding of federal funds.

The order requires DHS to establish infrastructure for the State Citizenship List within 90 days and mandates the list be shared with state election officials no later than 60 days before each federal election.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections

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