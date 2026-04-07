Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Recertification Tracking Resource Available And Updated Monthly

Along with our prior alerts on recent developments in the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program, we have launched a Centralized DBE recertification tracker resource on the Clark Hill Government Contracts Website.

This tracking spreadsheet gives state specific updates on DBE recertification requirements and deadlines. Contractors and program participants can quickly see how implementation is evolving across jurisdictions. Due to frequent changes, the tracker will be updated monthly with new developments from state agencies.

Some states' agencies are still reviewing the recent DOT DBE final rule changes and have not begun recertification processing. On the other hand, certain jurisdictions have set or passed recertification deadlines. For this reason, businesses should promptly review requirements and, if necessary, request extensions or start recertification to avoid certification lapses.

This chart is intended to complement our prior alerts by offering a practical reference for multi-jurisdiction awareness. We encourage businesses to review the tracker regularly and consult prior alerts for additional background on the underlying regulatory changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.