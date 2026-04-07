Defective Specifications: Causation, Impact, Prevention, And The Architect’s Standard Of Care

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

Article Insights

Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and About Mondaq topic(s)

Construction specifications translate design intent into enforceable requirements governing procurement, construction execution, quality control, and contract administration. When specifications are unclear, internally inconsistent, or misaligned with the drawings, they can introduce ambiguity that might result in requests for information (RFI), rejected submittals, change orders, delayed performance, and costly disputes.

Specification defects often follow recognizable patterns, including conflicts within the project manual, discrepencies between drawings and specifications, building code nonconformities, omitted or ambiguous requirements, non‑constructible provisions, over‑specification, and poor cross‑discipline coordination. While these issues do not automatically indicate a breach of professional responsibility, they frequently complicate risk allocation among owners, architects, and contractors, and can ripple throughout the legal landscape.

Understanding the architect’s professional standard of care — as a performance benchmark rather than an expectation of perfection — alongside principles such as the Spearin Doctrine provides important context for evaluating responsibility when specifications contribute to project disruption. Scalable, practical tools and workflows can help improve clarity, coordination, and enforceability, supporting more predictable outcomes and reducing dispute risk.

Read more in the detailed whitepaper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.