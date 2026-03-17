Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the March 2026 edition of Capital Snapshot, which includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions.

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Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the March 2026 edition of Capital Snapshot, which includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month’s edition of the Capital Snapshot contains a review of the landscape of the 119th Congress, including upcoming congressional schedules and key dates, and recently-announced retirements, resignations, vacancies, and candidacies. We also share updates pertaining to the FY26 and FY27 federal funding and the appropriations processes, including the ongoing partial DHS government shutdown. Our team also provides comprehensive updates on the latest on trade and tariffs. Furthermore, we share some salient legislative and policy updates across a variety of additional key policy areas, including: (1) defense; (2) tax; (3) financial services; (4) artificial intelligence; (5) technology; (6) data privacy; (7) health care; (8) education; and (9) energy and environment. Additionally, we provide an overview and outlook of the upcoming 2026 midterm elections in November, including the March 3rd Texas primaries, as well as an update to our detailed rundown of various redistricting efforts across the country ahead of the midterms. Our team also takes a look at current public opinion polling on President Trump’s job performance and policy priorities, and assesses economic factors and conditions that could impact the future political landscape in an election year.

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