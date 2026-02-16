Ninth Circuit Ruling Sets The Stage For The Release Of Thousands Of EEO-1 Reports

Over two years ago, the Northern District of California issued an order requiring the OFCCP to disclose EEO-1 Type 2 reports to the Center for Investigative Reporting ("CIR") over the objections of thousands of employers, as previously reported. In the interim, OFCCP did not release the reports for those employers who had objected as they appealed the District Court's decision to the Ninth Circuit.

In 2025, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the District Court's decision that the EEO-1 reports did not contain "commercial" information that would be protected from disclosure pursuant to an exemption under the Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA"). The case remains pending in the District Court with other issues to be resolved.

However, the Ninth Circuit's decision became final after the OFCCP chose not to seek rehearing of the issue – and the parties filed a stipulated proposal with the District Court regarding the end of the stay of the release of the reports. The District Court granted the stipulation on February 9, 2026, which will allow for the release of the reports from 2016-2020.

The District Court has now ordered the following by February 11, 2026:

OFCCP shall release the reports of five "bellwether" objecting contractors which were considered in making the determination of whether the reports contained "commercial information."

OFCCP shall provide notice to the additional 4,500+ objecting contractors that their reports will be released on February 25, 2026.

