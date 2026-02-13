ARTICLE
13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: What Does Congress Need To Resolve First In 2026? (With Andy Buczek)

Dykema

Contributor

🏛 We're less than a week into the new year, and Washington is already feeling the pressure...
Andrew J. Buczek
🏛 We're less than a week into the new year, and Washington is already feeling the pressure, including:

  • A January 30 funding deadline with most appropriations still unresolved
  • New agreements on several spending bills, but major gaps remain
  • A dramatic escalation in U.S. foreign policy following military action in Venezuela
  • An already crowded 2026 agenda that includes healthcare, tariffs, AI regulation, permitting reform, and transportation funding

As Congress returns, these issues are converging on a compressed timeline with midterm elections and global instability as the backdrop. Here's what you need to watch out for in the coming weeks, and why it matters for businesses and industries.

