Compliance Reminder: Upcoming Pay-to-Play Reporting Deadlines

As the end of the year approaches, businesses with government contracts should review political contribution reporting obligations under state and local pay-to-play laws. Contribution disclosures for government contractors and lobbyist employers in Maryland must be filed by November 30th. Several other jurisdictions have filing deadlines early next year. Below is a summary of reporting obligations in key jurisdictions.

The list above is not comprehensive. Other states and localities may have their own pay-to-play reporting requirements. We encourage businesses to closely track the jurisdictions where they are providing services to government clients and implement procedures to record reportable contributions by covered donors.

TJ Boland (Political Law Specialist) contributed to this alert

