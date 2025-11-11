California's Proposition 50 Passes By Wide Margin

This measure aimed to counter partisan advantage in other states—such as Missouri and the previously mentioned Texas...

Proposition 50 was introduced in California as a direct response to a national battle over congressional redistricting. In mid-2025, the state of Texas enacted a mid-decade redistricting plan, making five congressional seats potentially more favorable to the Republican Party. Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders expressed concern that such a redistricting plan might impact the majority party in Congress. As a result, Gov. Newsom and legislators initiated Proposition 50, a ballot measure that would authorize a temporary redrawing of California's congressional districts. This measure aimed to counter partisan advantage in other states—such as Missouri and the previously mentioned Texas—as well as respond to Ohio's Oct. 31 independent commission redistricting required by pre-existing state law, and preserve California's influence in Congress until the next scheduled redistricting after the 2030 census.

Background/Existing Law

Under current California law, the responsibility for drawing district boundaries lies with the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, created by the Voters FIRST Act in 2008 and expanded by Proposition 20 in 2010. The law transferred authority from the Legislature to a 14-member commission tasked with redrawing State Senate, Assembly, and Board of Equalization districts every 10 years following the census, using criteria such as population equality, compliance with the Voting Rights Act, and respect for communities of interest. Proposition 20 later extended this authority to congressional districts, ensuring that all maps are drawn under strict, nonpartisan rules and approved by a supermajority of commissioners representing both major parties and independents.

This Proposition

With the passage of Proposition 50, California's congressional redistricting process will temporarily shift from the Citizens Redistricting Commission to a legislatively adopted map under Assembly Bill 604 (Chapter 96, Statutes of 2025). This change amends Article XXI of the California Constitution and replaces the commission's authority for congressional districts during the 2026, 2028, and 2030 elections. The commission will resume its role after the 2030 census. State legislative and Board of Equalization districts remain unaffected, and election administration rules do not change. Under the new map, five congressional seats in California may be more favorable to Democratic Party candidates, thereby reducing the nine presumed Republican seats in the state to approximately four or five.

