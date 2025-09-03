Old North State Report – August 29, 2025

UPCOMING EVENTS
October 9-10, 2025
Association of Executives of North Carolina (AENC) Fall Conference
November 13, 2025
January 12, 2026
LEGISLATIVE NEWS
LEGISLATURE HOLDS BRIEF SESSION AMID ONGOING BUDGET IMPASSE
The North Carolina legislature convened briefly this week, but no votes were held, and no progress was made on passing a new state budget. Most lawmakers were told not to travel to Raleigh, resulting in largely empty House and Senate chambers. This reflects the ongoing budget stalemate between the two chambers, with neither Senate leader Phil Berger nor House Speaker Destin Hall present—an indication that negotiations remain stalled. The legislature had already completed most of its work for the year by June and is now holding short monthly sessions, many of which may pass without any legislative action.
Despite the new fiscal year having started last month, North Carolina does not face a government shutdown when a budget is not passed. Instead, the previous year's budget remains in effect. However, the absence of a new budget has significant consequences. Planned projects, such as a $180 million renovation of Poe Hall at N.C. State University and the construction of the state's first children's hospital, are on hold. Teachers and state employees are also going without raises, which is especially frustrating for unions and advocacy groups, as the State Health Plan is set to increase premiums and deductibles for nearly 800,000 current and retired workers and their families.
Last month, lawmakers passed a stopgap funding measure to maintain basic government operations, but it did not address more contentious issues like employee raises, tax cuts, or new spending initiatives. Meanwhile, Republican leaders are continuing efforts to override Democratic Governor Josh Stein's vetoes. Of the 15 vetoes issued by Stein, eight have already been overturned, and the Senate has completed votes on four more. One vetoed bill has become moot due to alternative legislative action.
The remaining bills with vetoes under consideration include:
|
Bill Number
|
Title
|
Summary
|
Veto Date
|
Expedited Removal of Unauthorized Persons
|
Creates an expedited removal process for the removal of an unauthorized person from residential property.
|
July 9, 2025
|
Equality in State Agencies/Prohibition on DEI
|
Bans Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in state agencies.
|
July 3, 2025
|
Freedom to Carry NC
|
Allows the carry of a concealed handgun without a concealed handgun permit, except as otherwise prohibited by law.
|
June 20, 2025
|
North Carolina Border Protection Act
|
Requires full cooperation with ICE by state agencies, restricts public benefits for unauthorized immigrants, removes immunity for sanctuary cities, and bans sanctuary policies at UNC institutions.
|
June 20, 2025
|
Eliminating DEI in Public Education
|
Prohibits discriminatory practices and divisive concepts in public school units.
|
July 3, 2025
|
Eliminating DEI in Public Higher Education
|
Prohibits public institutions of higher education (i.e., constituent institutions of The University of North Carolina and community colleges) from taking certain actions related to discriminatory practices and divisive concepts.
|
July 3, 2025
Republicans hold a 30-20 majority in the Senate, allowing them to override vetoes without Democratic support if all members are present. In the House, where the GOP holds a 71-49 majority, they need at least one Democrat to join them. Several Democratic representatives have already played key roles in previous override votes, including Shelly Willingham (Edgecombe), Carla Cunningham (Mecklenburg), Cecil Brockman (Guilford), and Nasif Majeed (Mecklenburg).
Both chambers are scheduled to meet again briefly on Thursday morning, but no major developments are expected before the legislature reconvenes on September 23.
The Center Square (Wooten) 8/26/25
