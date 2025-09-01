Use Of Appropriated Funds For Illegal Lobbying And Partisan Political Activity By Federal Grantees (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Attorney General to investigate whether federal grant funds are being illegally used for lobbying or partisan political activities, citing concerns over misuse and potential violations of federal law.

Within 180 days, the Attorney General must submit a report on the progress of the investigation into whether Federal grant funds are being used to illegally support lobbying activities.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Use of Appropriated Funds for Illegal Lobbying and Partisan Political Activity by Federal Grantees

