Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update

The business of space got a boost on August 13 when the Trump Administration published its EO intended to revamp commercial space regulations. The Administration and Congress continue to square off about NASA's budget and future direction.

Outside of Washington, China launched a pair of Mexican satellites and concerns about warfare in the space domain proliferate as the U.S., Russian and Chinese ambitions touch off a new space race.

All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Attachments

