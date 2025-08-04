Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | July 25, 2025

It's been a busy two weeks across the space industry. Despite recent headlines, it looks like the throttles are all the way forward for space business. The Space Foundation reported that the global space industry grew 7.8% growth, reaching $613 billion. U.S. government space spending accounts for more than half of that figure, and despite President Trump's plans to cut NASA's budget by almost 25 percent, House and Senate appropriators are advancing 2026 bills that keep funding near existing levels.



Space Force's top general in Europe encouraged NATO cooperation and advanced an "allied by design" approach to U.S. cooperation with Europe. Meanwhile China instituted new rules to ensure its surging commercial space industry remains aligned with national priorities.



All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

Attachments

