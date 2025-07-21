Department Of Defense Opens Comment Period On Major Changes To Defense Contracting For Small Businesses

On July 9, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) provided notice of a 30-day comment period for proposed regulations designed to modernize its acquisition process. This is a critical window for small businesses to directly influence the future of defense procurement and improve access to federal contracts. The request for comment is tied to Executive Order 14265, "Modernizing Defense Acquisitions and Spurring Innovation in the Defense Industrial Base." This is a significant opportunity for small businesses to directly influence the future of defense procurement and potentially secure greater access to federal contracting opportunities.

What's Driving This Reform?

The executive order focuses on fundamental changes to how the DoD acquires goods and services, with particular emphasis on accelerating the procurement of advanced technologies and revitalizing the defense industrial base. DoD is seeking to reverse the troubling decline in small business participation in defense contracting by reducing barriers to entry and increasing competition. This proposed reform effort encompasses four key areas where input from small businesses could directly impact future procurement policies:

Acquisition Process Reform: The DoD wants to accelerate the purchase of advanced technology and streamline decision-making. SB Opportunity: Sharing experiences with procurement challenges to help create more efficient pathways to contract awards.

2. Regulations Review: The comment period provides small businesses the opportunity to identify current DoD regulations that create unnecessary barriers or complicate the ability of small contractors to work with the government.

SB Opportunity: Recommend specific regulatory changes that would improve contracting efficiency and small business relationships with the DoD.

3. Acquisition Workforce Reform: The DoD plans to restructure and retrain its acquisition workforce to better incentivize innovation and risk-taking.

SB Opportunity: Sharing real-world insights on how acquisition personnel currently interact with small businesses can influence future training and evaluation.

5. Requirements Streamlining: The DoD is reviewing its process for developing and communicating project requirements to industry (the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System, or JCIDS).

SB Opportunity: Suggest ways to improve how future contract requirements are developed and communicated to potential contractors to encourage more small business participation.

Why This Matters to Small Businesses

Regulatory comment periods represent tangible and actionable opportunities for impacted players to influence policy at the highest levels. The DoD is specifically interested in hearing from small businesses currently in or interested in joining the defense industrial base. These comments could:

Shape new procurement processes that are more accessible to small businesses

Eliminate regulatory barriers that currently prevent small business participation

Influence how acquisition personnel are trained to work with small business contractors

Impact how future contract requirements are developed and communicated

Next Steps

This executive order reflects the administration's stated commitment to defense acquisition reform and small business participation. We recommend that eligible small businesses submit thoughtful, specific comments that address day-to-day pain points and challenges that your companies face and propose practical solutions. The DoD's explicit focus on small business participation suggests that well-crafted comments could have a significant influence on final policy decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.