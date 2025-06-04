ARTICLE
4 June 2025

Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update | June 2, 2025

Welcome to a special Monday edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update. We held out hope that the NASA budget would be released in time for our Friday deadline, but that was not to be. And a lot has happened since our that deadline!
NASA's FY26 budget proposes to cut funding to a level not seen since 1961 (when adjusted for inflation) while slashing dozens of missions and thousands of employees. However, some Republicans on the Hill have declared the budget DOA. Other big news came over the weekend when President Trump withdrew the nomination of Jared Isaacman to serve as NASA Administrator on Saturday.

As for the items that occurred before last Friday's deadline, Senators Hickenlooper (D-CO), Cantwell (D-WA), Lummis (R-WY), and Wicker (R-MS) introduced the ORBITS Act, which addresses orbital debris. President Trump also tapped Space Force General Michael Guetlein to lead the Golden Dome missile defense program.

On the international front, China launched its Tianwen-2 asteroid sample return mission. If successful, China will join the U.S. and Japan in the elite club of countries to land on an asteroid.

All this and more in this edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy Update.

