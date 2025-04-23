Orders agencies to procure commercially available products and services, including those that can be modified to fill agencies' needs, to the maximum extent practicable.

Within 60 days of the date of this order, each agency's approval authority shall direct the agency's contracting officers to conduct a review of all open agency solicitations, pre-solicitation notices, solicitation notices, award notices, and sole source notices for non-commercial products or services, such as highly specialized, Government-unique systems, custom-developed products or services, or research and development requirements where the agency has not identified a satisfactory commercial option.

Within 30 days of the date of the receipt of the proposed applications for solicitation of non-commercial products or services, each approval authority shall assess each proposed application's compliance with Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act (FASA) and make appropriate recommendations to advance the solicitation of commercial products or services where those products or services would be sufficient to serve the applicable procurement needs.

Whenever an agency proposes to solicit a non-commercial product or service, the applicable contracting officer shall provide the agency's approval authority with a description of the proposed procurement, which shall include the specific reasons a non commercial product or service is required, including all market research and price analysis in support of the proposed solicitation for such product or service. The approval authority shall review and approve or deny the proposal in writing.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Ensuring Commercial, Cost-Effective Solutions in Federal Contracts

