Judge Denies Government's Motion To Stay Injunction Of Anti-DEI Executive Orders

On March 3 Judge Abelson of the U.S. District Court for the District or Maryland denied the government's motion for a stay pending appeal of the preliminary injunction halting the termination of equity-related federal grants and contracts and stopping the imposition of new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-related certification requirements in federal agreements, among other actions required by President Trump's DEI-related Executive Orders 14151 and 14173.

This likely means the stay, which we previously reported on here, will remain in place until the appeal of Judge Abelson's injunction is resolved by the Fourth Circuit. Opening briefs in the appeal are due March 8 and the response is due April 8.

The case, which was the first of multiple pending challenges to Trump's DEI-related executive orders, involves important due process and first amendment issues and is being closely watched by grant recipients and federal contractors. We will provide additional updates on this blog as the case progresses.

