6 March 2025

The Top FCA Developments Of 2024

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Brian Tully McLaughlin,Lyndsay A. Gorton,Payal Nanavati
+4 Authors

FY 2024 saw continued growth in False Claims Act enforcement, with a record year for new qui tam and government-initiated actions, and the highest total recovery in three years. Enforcement of pandemic-related fraud and cybersecurity noncompliance increased, and health care, procurement, and small business fraud violations were again priority areas. A groundbreaking opinion from the District Court for the Middle District of Florida may have teed up a potentially landscape-shifting decision about the viability of the qui tam mechanism in the not too distant future. And a landmark administrative law decision at the U.S. Supreme Court may impact many FCA cases to come. Significant decisions regarding retaliation, excessive fines, the first-to-file rule, and the public disclosure bar were also handed down by courts of appeals. Crowell attorneys discuss these highlights and others in a "Feature Comment" published in The Government Contractor.

Authors
Brian Tully McLaughlin
Lyndsay A. Gorton
Nkechi Kanu
Payal Nanavati
Neil G. Nandi
Amanda H. McDowell
William Tucker
