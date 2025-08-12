ARTICLE

FinCEN Issues Order Delaying Effective Date Of Investment Adviser Rule

Following an earlier announcement on July 21, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN"), on August 5, 2025, issued an Exemptive Relief Order ("Order") to delay for two years, from January 1, 2026 to January 1, 2028.