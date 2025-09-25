ARTICLE
25 September 2025

FinCEN Publishes Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking Delaying Effective Date Of Investment Adviser Rule

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) published a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) to extend the effective date...
United States Finance and Banking
Jason M. Daniel,James C. Munsell,William K. Wetmore
+7 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) published a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) to extend the effective date of the final rule establishing Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism Program and Suspicious Activity Report Filing Requirements for Registered Investment Advisers and Exempt Reporting Advisers (the Investment Adviser Rule) from January 1, 2026 to January 1, 2028.

FinCEN will accept comments on the NPRM for 30 days following publication in the Federal Register on September 22, 2025, mainly on the topics of whether the duration of the postponement is appropriate and whether any alternative actions should be considered. By delaying the effective date by two years, FinCEN states it will be afforded an opportunity to review the Investment Adviser Rule and comments submitted by interested parties to ensure the Investment Adviser Rule is effectively tailored to the business models and risk profiles of the investment adviser sector and does not impose unnecessary regulatory burdens.

This NPRM follows the Exemptive Relief Order that FinCEN issued on August 5, 2025 and an earlier FinCEN announcement on July 21, 2025. More information about the prior FinCEN actions and scope of the requirements can be found in Akin's prior client alerts here, here and here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jason M. Daniel
Jason M. Daniel
Photo of James C. Munsell
James C. Munsell
Photo of Barbara Niederkofler
Barbara Niederkofler
Photo of William K. Wetmore
William K. Wetmore
Photo of Brian P. Rafferty
Brian P. Rafferty
Photo of Alexis G. Guinan
Alexis G. Guinan
Photo of Nnedinma Ifudu Nweke
Nnedinma Ifudu Nweke
Photo of Atsushi Oshima
Atsushi Oshima
Photo of Andrew R. Schlossberg
Andrew R. Schlossberg
Photo of John W. Babcock
John W. Babcock
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More