Reopening The IPO Window: Insights From The IPO Summit — Silicon Valley Edition (Video)

Last week, we gathered on a rooftop in San Francisco for the Sidebar Summit – IPO Summit: Silicon Valley Edition, where technology leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs shared perspectives on the path to public markets.

From fireside chats with a founding leader of Facebook and an NBA super agent to panels featuring leading VCs, world class entrepreneurs and advisors across law, finance, and government, the evening centered on one question: What does it take to go public in 2025?

Our conversations echoed themes from Foley's newly published IPO Playbook: Navigating Capital Markets in 2025, a comprehensive guide to the new era of IPO readiness and public company transition. The report highlights how market resilience, disciplined pricing, and operational preparedness are driving a resurgence in public offerings. With over 70 IPOs in the SEC queue and tech and fintech deals leading the way, the message is clear: be ready, be flexible, and move quickly when the window opens

Foley's IPO team brings decades of experience helping clients go from "garage to global," guiding them through every stage of the journey — from private financing to IPOs

Our firm's commitment to innovation extends beyond capital markets. As the Premier Sponsor of TED AI, Foley continues to support the ideas, entrepreneurs, and technologies shaping the next generation of market leaders.