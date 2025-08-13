Fireworks On The Floor: The July 4th Signing Of The One Big Beautiful Bill (Podcast)

This week on The Lobby Shop, hosts Josh Zive, Caitlin Sickles, Liam Donovan, and Dylan Pasiuk unpack the July 4th signing of "The One Big Beautiful Bill," a major political win for the GOP and President Trump. The team breaks down how the reconciliation bill made it through Congress, the differing strategies between House and Senate Republicans, and how Democrats may use key provisions like Medicaid changes and tax cuts as future campaign ammunition. With government funding set to expire on September 30th, they also look ahead to what's next on Capitol Hill and how this bill shapes the legislative landscape moving forward. This is an episode you won't want to miss!

