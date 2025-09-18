ARTICLE
18 September 2025

Establishing An Emergency Board To Investigate Disputes Between The Long Island Rail Road Company And Certain Of Its Employees Represented By Certain Labor Organizations (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Government, Public Sector
Establishes a three-member Emergency Board under the Railway Labor Act to investigate and report on ongoing labor disputes between the Long Island Rail Road Company and several unions.

The Emergency Board will begin its work on September 18, 2025, and must deliver its report within 30 days. For 120 days from the creation of the Board, no changes may be made to the conditions out of which disputes arose.

