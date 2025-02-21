Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, Timelines, And Polling Data Driving Federal Policy Decisions

This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes:

Recent major developments in politics, including the inauguration of President Trump " President Trump's White House and administration appointments

Overview of the 119th Congress, including party breakdown, party leadership, committee leadership, and the upcoming congressional schedules

A recap of where things stand with congressional Republican planning for reconciliation

A summary of the state of play for both FY25 and FY26 federal appropriations

Legislative and policy updates across a variety of key policy areas

Recent Major Developments in Politics

President Donald Trump is Sworn Into Office for his Second Term

On January 20, 2025, at 12 noon, President Donald Trump (R) was sworn into office as the 47th president of the United States; he previously served as the 45th president from 2017-2021.

With his second inauguration, President Trump became only the second president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms as president, the first being President Grover Cleveland (1885-1889 and 1893-1897).

President Trump's inauguration officially completed the Republicans' trifecta in Washington over the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives, giving Republicans full control of the federal government for the next two years

President Donald Trump Begins His Term by Signing a Plethora of Executive Orders

Shortly after his inauguration, President Trump began signing a wave of Executive Orders, and in the days since, he has continued signing a high volume of Executive Orders, proclamations, and binding presidential memoranda – a total of over 70.

His new orders cover various policy areas, including border and immigration, national security, energy and environment, technology, social issues (such as DEI and transgender policies), trade and tariffs, the economy, foreign affairs, federal employees, justice, and health care and life sciences.

The president has also issued various pardons and commutations, including for all individuals convicted of offenses at or near the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Marco Rubio Becomes Secretary of State; Ashley Moody Appointed to his Senate Seat

On January 16, 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced he would appoint Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) to the U.S. Senate to fill Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) seat.

When announcing Sen.-designate Moody, Governor DeSantis praised her work on illegal immigration, the opioid crisis, human trafficking, defending law enforcement, and standing up for conservative principles.

Moody has been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, having joined the lawsuit that sought to overturn Trump's previous 2020 election loss.

Before becoming Florida's Attorney General in 2019, she was a Florida Circuit Court Judge for 10 years from 2007-2017

Rubio was sworn in as Secretary of State on January 21, 2025, and Sen. Moody was then sworn in as Florida's junior U.S. Senator later that same day.

If Ms. Moody wants to stay in this Senate seat, she would be required to run in a special election in 2026, and then again two years later in 2028 to run for a full six-year term

JD Vance Becomes Vice President; Jon Husted Appointed to His Senate Seat

On January 10, 2025, then-Vice President-elect JD Vance (R-OH) formally resigned as a U.S. Senator from Ohio, meaning that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) needed to appoint Mr. Vance's successor to the U.S. Senate seat.

On January 17, 2025, Governor DeWine announced that he is appointing Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted (R) to fill VP-elect Vance's Senate seat.

Husted's appointment comes after Vivek Ramaswamy, a key ally of President Trump and former Co-Chair of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), made a late push for the Senate appointment. Governor DeWine ultimately decided to stick with his original preferred choice of Lt. Gov. Husted.

Husted was sworn into office as Ohio's junior U.S. Senator on January 21, 2025.

Similar to Sen. Moody, if Sen. Husted wants to maintain the Senate seat in the future, he will need to run in a special election in 2026, and then again in 2028 for a full six-year term

Michael Waltz Departs the U.S. House to Join the Trump White House

Immediately after President Trump was sworn into office on January 20, 2025, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) resigned from the House to become the next U.S. National Security Advisor.

The position, which serves as the principal advisor to the president on all national security issues, does not require confirmation by the U.S. Senate, allowing Mr. Waltz to assume the role immediately after the inauguration.

Waltz's departure from the House means House Republicans' already narrow majority was further reduced to 218-215, or a one-vote margin. Further complicating matters for House Republicans is Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is expected to be confirmed by the Senate very soon to become President Trump's U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN). After Rep. Stefanik is confirmed, which is widely expected, House Republicans' margin will be a zero-vote margin in the House.

The good news for House Republicans is the three seat vacancies that need to be filled are in Congressional districts that lean heavily Republican and thus are "Safe R" seats.

Please click here to view the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.