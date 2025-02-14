ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Strategies For Attracting U.S. Government R&D Investment And Procurement Contracts (Video)

The U.S. Government is the world's largest customer. A significant portion of that is investment by the Department of Defense for Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) contracts...
Michael G. McLaughlin,James C. Wiltraut Jr., and Jonathan H. Spadt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The U.S. Government is the world's largest customer. A significant portion of that is investment by the Department of Defense for Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) contracts, for which DoD's FY 2025 budget allocates $143.2 billion. Understanding the interplay of RDT&E contracts, procurement contracts and intellectual property can improve your chances of securing a share of that investment, and the procurement contracts that follow.

Buchanan panelists, Jonathan H. Spadt, Michael G. McLaughlin, and
James C. Wiltraut, Jr.,presented this CLE program to learn more about these strategies.

View the recording here or below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Michael G. McLaughlin
James C. Wiltraut Jr.
Jonathan H. Spadt
