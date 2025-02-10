ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders that for each new regulation issued, at least 10 prior regulations be identified for elimination. This practice is to ensure that the cost of planned regulations is responsibly managed and controlled.
Orders that for each new regulation issued, at least 10 prior regulations be identified for elimination. This practice is to ensure that the cost of planned regulations is responsibly managed and controlled through a rigorous regulatory budgeting process.

