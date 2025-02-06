Fastest 5 Minutes: OCIs, CUI, And Small Business (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a proposed rule to implement the 2022 Preventing OCIs in Federal Acquisition Act, a proposed rule amending the FAR to implement federal government-wide Controlled Unclassified Information cybersecurity, training, and incident reporting requirements, and a final rule amending multiple aspects of the SBA's small business size and status programs, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

