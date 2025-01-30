Executive Order: Restoring Freedom Of Speech And Ending Federal Censorship

Executive Summary

This executive order establishes policies to prevent government interference in expressing constitutionally protected speech. It responds to concerns about prior governmental overreach, particularly through influence on social media companies, to suppress speech. The order outlines measures to address past misconduct and prevent future violations.

Policy Actions

Establishes that the U.S. must:

secure the right of the American people to engage in constitutionally protected speech ensure that no federal government officer, employee or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen ensure that no taxpayer resources are used to engage in or facilitate any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen identify and take appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the federal government related to censorship of protected speech

Establishes that no federal department, agency, entity, officer, employee or agent may act or use any federal resources in a manner that infringes on free speech.

The U.S. attorney general, in collaboration with heads of executive departments and agencies, will investigate the federal government's activities over the last four years for any activity inconsistent with free speech protections and prepare a report to be submitted to the president with recommendations for appropriate remedial actions based on the findings of the report.

Date Issued: Jan. 20, 2025

