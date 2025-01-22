Broad Street Brief: Mayor Parker Fast-Tracks Market East Master Plan

The Philadelphia 76ers have abandoned plans to build a Center City arena, which was pitched as a critical development for East Market Street.

CITY HALL

Mayor Parker Fast-Tracks Market East Revitalization Amid Sixers' Change of Plans, Macy's Closure

The Philadelphia 76ers have abandoned plans to build a Center City arena, which was pitched as a critical development for East Market Street. Instead, the team will partner with Comcast Spectacor to construct a new arena near their current home in South Philadelphia's stadium district. During a press conference where she called the decision a “curveball,” Mayor Cherelle Parker announced that the City will fast-track a plan to revitalize Market East. The urgency of this effort is underscored by Macy's recent announcement that it will close its historic Wanamaker Building store in March.

Mayor Parker Advocates for Philly in Harrisburg

Mayor Parker returned to Harrisburg to request state support for housing, public transit, and education, emphasizing the City's increased local funding for SEPTA and her plans to build and repair 30,000 housing units.

City Secures Nearly $37M for Eakins Oval, Schuylkill River Trail Projects

Philadelphia will receive nearly $37 million in federal funding to upgrade Eakins Oval and extend the Schuylkill River Trail, with projects including improvements to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the completion of a 39-mile off-road trail to better serve historically disadvantaged communities.

Upcoming Committee Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several public hearings throughout the legislative calendar year.

The Law & Government Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 22 at 10 a.m. to evaluate the City's readiness and commitment to protecting immigrant, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized communities and assess potential financial impacts of the incoming Trump administration.

will meet on Wednesday, January 22 at 10 a.m. to evaluate the City's readiness and commitment to protecting immigrant, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized communities and assess potential financial impacts of the incoming Trump administration. The Legislative Oversight Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 22 at 2 p.m. to review findings and recommendations from the PHL Gaming Taskforce.

Around Town

Watlington Named Superintendent of the Year

Philadelphia School District leader Tony Watlington was named Superintendent of the Year by the District Administration Leadership Institute in recognition of his impactful leadership which has led to improvements in reading, math scores, and attendance.

Philly's Juvenile Incarceration Rates Higher than Other Major Cities'

Despite widespread abuse and poor outcomes in juvenile institutions, Philadelphia continues to incarcerate youth at rates much higher than other major cities. The City has failed to reinvest savings from reduced juvenile arrests into community-based programs, leading to continued reliance on confinement.

New Temple President to Prioritize Safety, Neighborhood Improvements, Fundraising

Nearly three months into his new role, Temple University President John Fry is focusing on enhancing campus safety, improving neighborhood relations, and launching a major fundraising campaign while actively engaging with faculty, students, and community leaders to address their concerns and build trust.

Calder Gardens Announces September Opening, New Program Director

Calder Gardens will open in mid-September with Senior Director of Programs Juana Berrio overseeing daily operations and developing programs that blend art, architecture, and nature.

Philly Tackles Abandoned Vehicle Problem with DOJ Help

Philadelphia is addressing its backlog of abandoned vehicles, which pose safety hazards and detract from neighborhood aesthetics, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) Collaborative Reform Initiative to reduce crime and improve community relations.

Election Update

Former Judge Enters DA Race

Former Philadelphia Judge Patrick Dugan announced his candidacy for district attorney this week, setting up a likely Democratic primary challenge against incumbent Larry Krasner.

Suburban Spotlight

Lawmakers Warn of Public Health Crisis as Crozer Parent Company Files for Bankruptcy

Delaware County officials are warning of a public health crisis following the bankruptcy filing of Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company. Despite the bankruptcy and concerns over its impact on resources with high patient demand, hospitals are expected to continue operating.

