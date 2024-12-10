Lab22c Partners With DoD Office Of Small Business Programs And MoveAmerica To Catalyze Innovation And Economic Growth In Miami Through Rapid Innovation Accelerator Initiative

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP), in partnership with MoveAmerica and Lab22c, proudly announces the launch of the Rapid Innovation Accelerator (RIA) initiative in Miami, a groundbreaking resource designed to strengthen small business participation in the defense industrial base while boosting economic growth in South Florida. Through the collaborative efforts of the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) and the APEX Accelerators, the RIA-Miami initiative will unlock new opportunities for the region's innovative businesses.

The DoD MPP, a pivotal OSBP initiative, will foster long-term relationships between experienced defense contractors and small businesses, enabling them to grow and thrive in the competitive defense marketplace. Additionally, the APEX Accelerators will play a central role in helping small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Miami navigate the complex federal procurement process and connect with defense contracting opportunities.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our nation's economy, and the OSBP's programs, including the Mentor-Protégé Program and APEX Accelerators, are designed to help them succeed while contributing to our national security," said Mr. Farooq Mitha, OSBP Director. "The Rapid Innovation Accelerator in Miami is a key part of our strategy to harness the technological potential of the region and integrate it into the national defense supply chain, ultimately benefiting both local businesses and the security of our nation."

The RIA-Miami initiative will provide vital support for SMBs developing cutting-edge technologies for defense and commercial applications. MoveAmerica and Lab22c will leverage the resources of the DoD MPP and APEX Accelerators, along with additional support from state and local agencies, to help non-traditional suppliers break into the defense sector, fostering growth and diversification in the South Florida business ecosystem.

MoveAmerica Executive Director Earl Wyatt emphasized the critical role of OSBP's programs in achieving these goals: "The collaboration between MoveAmerica, Lab22c, and the DoD OSBP initiatives, like the Mentor-Protégé Program and APEX Accelerators, will drive the innovation necessary to maintain our country's technical edge. By connecting small businesses with these invaluable resources, we are not only empowering them to grow but also ensuring our defense supply chain remains strong and diverse."

Lab22c CEO Saif Ishoof echoed the sentiment: "The Rapid Innovation Accelerator is a transformative initiative for Miami's business and tech community. With the support of DoD OSBP, the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program, and the APEX Accelerators, we are creating pathways for local businesses to contribute to national defense while fueling economic growth in South Florida."

The launch of the Rapid Innovation Accelerator marks a significant step in establishing Miami as a critical hub for defense innovation where small businesses can thrive and make a meaningful impact on both the economy and national security. Through this collaboration, DoD OSBP is not only expanding the defense supply chain but also shaping the future of innovation in South Florida.

A Strategic Partnership for Innovation

The RIA will serve as a key component of the OSBP's efforts to remain a vital resource for small businesses in Miami's advanced industries, including aerospace, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing. With more than 13,000 private establishments in Miami-Dade County classified as part of the advanced industries sector, the RIA is uniquely positioned to capitalize on Miami's growing reputation as a leading tech hub.

Through partnerships with local stakeholders such as the Florida APEX Accelerator, Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Florida International University (FIU) and Miami Dade College, the RIA will facilitate networking, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities between small businesses and established defense contractors. "The Rapid Innovation Accelerator is a fantastic asset not only for the Miami technology innovation ecosystem, but also for our Florida small businesses across the state," said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network. "We are excited to support this collaboration to move the needle for innovation and small business growth, while also contributing to our national defense."

"As part of our efforts in mobilizing the Rapid Innovation Accelerator, we are including in Lab22c's portfolio team one of our region's top subject matter experts on emerging technologies with the team from Purple Horizons, as well as engaging the public affairs insights of the Gazitua Letelier firm," added Ishoof.

About the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) is the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense on small business matters and maximizes their opportunities to contribute to national security. OSBP is also responsible for the health and resiliency of the small business industrial base, leveraging small businesses to eliminate gaps and vulnerabilities in the national technology and industrial base, and increasing the number of small businesses participating in the national technology and industrial base. For more information about DoD OSBP programs and initiatives, visit https://business.defense.gov .

