The State AG Report – Volume 10, Issue 47 | December 5, 2024

Republican AGs Counter Latest Student Loan Repayment Relief Efforts

A group of 23 Republican AGs, led by Missouri AG Andrew Bailey and Kansas AG Kris Kobach, wrote a letter to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education (ED) expressing opposition to the ED's Proposed Rule which would give it authority to grant hardship waivers of certain student loan debts.

Maine AG Selected by Lawmakers for Fourth Term

Legislators in Maine have selected incumbent Democratic AG Aaron Frey to serve another two-year term as attorney general.

Georgia AG Launches Bid for Governor; Arkansas and Iowa AGs Hire New Staff

Republican Georgia AG Chris Carr has launched his campaign for governor in advance of the 2026 election. Brian Kemp, Georgia's current governor, is term-limited.

Democratic AGs Issue Ringing Endorsement of FCC's Mobile Phone Unlocking Rule

A group of 15 Democratic AGs wrote a comment letter to the FCC in support of the agency's proposed rule Promoting Consumer Choice and Wireless Competition Through Handset Unlocking Requirements and Policies, which would require mobile service providers to unlock consumers' phones within 60 days of activation.

Texas AG Wins Over $100 Million in Penalties Stemming from Plant Explosion

Texas AG Ken Paxton has announced a settlement with TPC Group, Inc. and TPC Group LLC to resolve lawsuits alleging that TPC violated Texas law through conduct that resulted in an explosion that leveled a chemical manufacturing facility in Port Neches, Texas.

Proposed Judgment Would Limit Google's Allegedly Anti-Competitive Search Engine Practices

A bipartisan group of 38 AGs and the U.S. DOJ have submitted a proposed final judgment to a U.S. District Court in their antitrust suit against Google, in which, as we previously reported, the court held that Google violated the Sherman Act by maintaining a monopoly in the markets for general search services and text advertising through its exclusive distribution agreements with major tech companies.

VIII-155 – The Trump 2.0 Impact on Labor and Employment Law

For this Thanksgiving week episode, I am joined by several of my Cozen O'Connor colleagues to discuss the likely impact of President Trump's second administration on such L&E issues as federal agency regulation and initiatives generally (David Barron), the NLRB and union activity (Kelly Kindig), Immigration (David Adams), Artificial Intelligence (Jeff Klamut), and OSHA and workplace safety (John Ho).

