OFCCP Releases Expedited Conciliation Procedures Directive

Ahead of the start of the 2024 National ILG Conference, OFCCP announced today publication of Directive 2024-01: Expedited Conciliation Procedures.

In its announcement OFCCP described the directive as

outlining updated procedures for an expedited conciliation option, giving contractors and the agency flexibility in the resolution of violations.

More specifically, OFCCP explained the new directive is the agency's way of "align[ing the conciliation] process with OFCCP's final rule, Pre-Enforcement Notice and Conciliation Procedures, published on August 4, 2023. The new Directive 2024-01 rescinds and replaces DIR 2019-02, Early Resolution Procedures.

Among other procedures, the new directive sets out a timetable for the review and consideration of expedited conciliation by both OFCCP and the contractor, with the first proscribed deadline occurring 14 days after the conclusion of the desk audit, at which time,

when possible, the Investigator must discuss the desk audit findings and potential for expedited conciliation with the district and regional office management.

We are continuing to review the new directive and look forward to hearing OFCCP's thoughts and comments next week in Orlando.

