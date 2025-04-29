Harvard 'Will Not Surrender Independence' To Trump Immigration Demands

In the escalating standoff between the Trump administration and Harvard University, Jonathan Grode offered legal insight into the administration's threat to revoke Harvard's SEVIS certification, which would bar the university from enrolling international students. He emphasized the strategic pressure being applied to compel Harvard's compliance with sweeping data demands on its international student body. Grode warned that even an incomplete or good-faith response could be used against the university.

