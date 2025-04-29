ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Harvard 'Will Not Surrender Independence' To Trump Immigration Demands

Gs
Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel logo
Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Explore Firm Details
In the escalating standoff between the Trump administration and Harvard University, Jonathan Grode offered legal insight into the administration's threat to revoke Harvard's SEVIS certification...
United States Immigration
Jonathan A. Grode
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the escalating standoff between the Trump administration and Harvard University, Jonathan Grode offered legal insight into the administration's threat to revoke Harvard's SEVIS certification, which would bar the university from enrolling international students. He emphasized the strategic pressure being applied to compel Harvard's compliance with sweeping data demands on its international student body. Grode warned that even an incomplete or good-faith response could be used against the university.

READ NOW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan A. Grode
Jonathan A. Grode
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More