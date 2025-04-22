DHS Revokes Legal Status, Sends Parole Termination Notices To CBP One App Users In United States

On April 11, 2025, DHS sent a Notice of Parole Termination to individuals who utilized the Biden-era online appointment CBP One App to enter and stay in the United States on Humanitarian Parole while applying for asylum.

Previously, after attending an appointment at the U.S.-Mexico border, individuals were paroled into the United States for an initial period of two years. Once in the United States, individuals were eligible to apply for work authorization. Approximately 900,000 individuals entered the United States using the CBP One App. DHS has not revealed how many individuals have received the April 11, 2025, termination notice.

The termination notice directs individuals who have not obtained an immigration status other than parole to depart the United States within seven days or risk removal.

The notice states that recipients can utilize the new CBP Home App to arrange for their departure from the United States.

The announcement is the most recent of several DHS decisions terminating other programs including Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelan and Haitian nationals, and the CHNV Humanitarian Parole program. Termination of TPS and CHNV parole have been temporarily enjoined as part of ongoing federal litigation. Judge Edward Chen, a district court judge in the Northern District of California, has issued a ruling halting the termination of Venezuela TPS. In response to the ruling, DHS has announced that Venezuela TPS has been automatically extended until Oct. 2, 2026, for individuals who registered under the 2023 designation, and until Sept. 10, 2025, for individuals who registered under the 2021 designation. Judge Indira Talwani, a district court judge in the District of Massachusetts, has issued a ruling halting the termination of Humanitarian Parole for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, also known as the CHNV program. Accordingly, an individual's parole can only be terminated prior to their expiration date based on a case-by-case review.

Individuals paroled into the United States under the CBP One App who are not otherwise covered by the ongoing Venezuela or Haitian TPS or CHNV litigation should consult with an immigration attorney before making plans to depart the United States.

