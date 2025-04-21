USCIS Implements Stricter Vetting, Including Social Media Checks

On January 20, 2025, the Trump Administration issued Executive Order 14161, titled "Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats." This order aims to enhance security measures for vetting and screening individuals seeking admission to the United States, particularly from regions identified as posing security risks.

The administration stated that the order's purpose is to identify potential threats and ensure that individuals admitted to the U.S. do not harbor hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.

To achieve this objective and comply with EO 14161, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reviewed the types of information collected for admission and benefit decisions. As of Wednesday, April 11, 2025, USCIS will consider antisemitic activity on social media and physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests. This policy affects applicants for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students, and those linked to educational institutions involved in antisemitic activity.

USCIS will now scrutinize social media content endorsing antisemitic terrorism or organizations as a negative factor in immigration benefit requests. This policy is effective immediately.

Additionally, on March 5, 2025, USCIS issued a 60-day notice proposing a new method of information collection. The proposed rule involves collecting social media identifiers, including user handles and associated platform names, from applicants. This information will be collected for identity verification and security screening purposes. These procedures will further assist USCIS comply with the Trump Administration's goal to identify individuals who may present risks to national security or public safety, or whose positions conflict with the nation's citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.

